The Microlinux Enterprise Desktop is currently used by various small town halls, public libraries, schools and local radio stations in South France. MLED is not some derivative distribution. It provides extra packages for Slackware through a series of package repositories that can be easily managed through Slackware's package manager. These package sets are installed on top of a trimmed-down but otherwise mostly unaltered Slackware base system. A handful of stock Slackware packages have been rebuilt for enhanced functionality.